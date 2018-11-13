Pineville Elementary names interim leaders following suspensions of principal, assistant principal

PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Interim leaders have been named as principal and assistant principal at Pineville Elementary as the school’s previous administrators have been placed on suspension with pay.
Tracey Hayes has been named interim principal at Pineville Elementary and has previously served as a principal at Bain, Lake Wylie and Nations Ford elementary schools.
Earl R. French has been named the assistant interim principal at Pineville Elementary as well and has been a teacher, academic facilitator and dean of students at CMS since 2008 before most recently serving as assistant principal at Lake Wylie Elementary.
Principal Brian Doerer and Assistant Principal Kathryn Trotter remain suspended with pay as CMS continues to investigate an alleged incident of inappropriate touching among 8-year-old students that occurred on a playground at the school earlier in the month.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.