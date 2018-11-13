Pedestrian struck, killed in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD reports that a pedestrian has been struck and killed on Tuesday evening at the intersection of Rutherford Dr. and Sulkirk Rd.
At around 6:00 p.m., CMPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Sharon Rd. in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.
An initial investigation determined that the pedestrian was struck by a Lexus traveling in the left lane of the road while trying to cross on a road without crosswalks. Speed and impairments are not considered factors in this crash and the weather and time of night created limited visibility in the area.
No further information has been released at this time.
