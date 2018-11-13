Onslow County School District bounces back from Hurricane Florence

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Hurricane Florence may have left North Carolina, but at least one school district is still feeling the impact. Onslow County School District is home to about 27,000 students and 38 schools. Each school suffered some sort of damage because of the storm. The damage was so bad students had to return to school in phases. Some students have been out of class for 55 days. Their last day of school before the storm was September 11th.