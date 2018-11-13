Onslow County School District bounces back from Hurricane Florence

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Hurricane Florence may have left North Carolina, but at least one school district is still feeling the impact. Onslow County School District is home to about 27,000 students and 38 schools. Each school suffered some sort of damage because of the storm. The damage was so bad students had to return to school in phases. Some students have been out of class for 55 days. Their last day of school before the storm was September 11th.
“The wind I could hear,” White Oak High School Senior Hannah Potter said. “The wind - you know it was crazy. I was scared - like the roof was going to come off.”
White Oak High School was hit the hardest. About 1/3 of the school can no longer be used. 10 teachers have no classrooms and the science wing and cafeteria can no longer be used by students.
“I didn’t really expect it to hit us this bad,” White Oak High School Student Christine Frye said. “And to be out this long and to have all this damage to our school.”
Christopher Barnes is the principal of White Oak High School. During the storm he was at the school looking at the damage. He took pictures and saw roofs lift up and rain pour into the classrooms.
“It looked like a tropical rain forest,” White Oak High School Principal Christopher Barnes said. “The rain is coming into the rooms like you don’t expect to see.”
Barnes says desks, books and thousands of materials were destroyed by the storm. They can be replaced, but loss of teaching and learning is tough to get back. Students returned back to school November 5th - 55 days missed. Barnes says teachers have come up with an academic plan.
“They are going to have to pare down some of the things in each course because we lost days,” the principal said. “The missing time will be divided over two semesters, so we won’t have to absorb it all just in this semester.”
15 minutes have been added to the instruction day to help make up for the time lost. Also while students were out pop up learning sessions happened. Students were able to meet their teachers at churches, community centers and restaurants to help students with their academics. The principal thought it made a difference.
“We had a number of our kids come out,” Barnes said. “Come everyday as an optional learning activity - just kind of keep them going.”
Barnes realizes that students can’t miss that much time of instruction and standardized test scores not be impacted. The educator is optimistic the kids will come back to school ready to learn and get down to business.
“I really expect the kids are going to be more focused,” the principal said. “So it would not surprise me if we didn’t do better - because the nature of being out for so long and their desire to be back. I think it’s going to create a greater attention to instruction focus.”
Onslow County students returned back to class in three phases. Some in the community questioned the district’s plan but district leaders say what the county experienced was something they had never gone through before. District leaders say people who criticized the system didn’t know what had to happen to get every school back up and running.
“Trying to reopen 38 schools making sure we had food that was big concern,” Onslow County Executive Director Community Affairs Brent Anderson said. “Because when the freezers went down the food in the cafeteria went bad, so you got to clean those and order food and that takes a week to that ahead of time.”
Grandparent and former educator Judy Yeager was thinking about solutions the school district could have done, but thought the district did all it could to get things back to normal.
“Then I thought well maybe they can do two shifts,” Grandparent Judy Yeager said. “Like have one school go to noon and then the other school go, but then you have all the busing concerns. I don’t know what they could have done differently.”
During the storm about 500 students were displaced. Those students are living all over the county. The district had to have a plan in place to get those students back in class.
“Our transportation department has had to work to make sure those bus routes are there,” Anderson said. “To get the students where they need to go.”
The storm cost the school district $125 million. Lottery money, insurance, and county dollars will help to rebuild the district. The district is now thinking about lessons learned and what needs to happen to be better prepared.
"Looking at disaster recovery," Anderson said. "What we might be able to do to have things prepositioned for that - making sure we got a good solid communciation plan."
While the district works of rebuilding - students say they may have lost valuable class time but they have lost their community spirit.
“Onslow County is so resilient,” White Oak High School Student Chelsea Gopichand said. “And it’s amazing to see how these people come together.”
