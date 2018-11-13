One-on-one with CMPD Chief Kerr Putney

“Bridging the Difference,” is Putney’s new brainchild. He says he is beginning it early – 21 months before the RNC – with organized talks. Starting this Thursday, every month Chief Putney will host conversations in various parts of Charlotte inviting people from all over the county to participate. He says he wants the talks to be tough, honest, genuine and maybe even uncomfortable. Afterwards, he’ll ask people to sign up to be an ambassador to our city. That way if stuff happens, he says… if things go down... regular people who care about Charlotte can be leaned on to get involved.