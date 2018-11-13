Gaston County community members petition for new traffic light after deadly crash

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Hundreds of people have signed an online petition in hopes of getting a new traffic light installed along a busy road in Gaston County.
26-year-old Gary Welch died Saturday after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Dallas Cherryville Highway and Costner School Road in Dallas. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. It is still unclear exactly how the wreck happened.
One of Welch’s family members started the online petition in hopes of drawing attention to the section of road where the crash happened. Welch’s sister, Elizabeth Welch, is one of many who is fighting to get a traffic signal installed along the road.
“For everybody that travels this road, just slow down. You don’t want your family to feel this pain,” said Welch in an interview Monday night.
The petition calls for the light to be installed at the intersection of the highway and Costner School Road. It notes the danger of the turning lane along the highway and questions how many more wrecks will have to happen before something about the road changes.
“People speed down this road all the time. They act like this is an interstate,” said Welch.
Mervin Cloninger owns the Cloninger Automotive Services Center in Dallas. The deadly crash happened right down the road from his shop. He said the Dallas Cherryville Highway has definitely become an issue for drivers in the area.
“People turning in front of other people – a lot of things like that. They’re just going too fast,” said Cloninger about the traffic along the highway.
He said the road is constantly busy because it is one of the main thoroughfares that connects Dallas to Cherryville. He also noted there is a school not too far from the highway where many parents drop their kids off. He thinks more traffic lights would benefit the drivers.
“We still need some more stoplights along the highway, a couple more to slow people down, give you a chance to get on the road off and on,” said Cloninger.
Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck is one of the hundreds of people who have already signed the petition. He too has noticed traffic trouble along the busy highway.
“How many people have to die at that intersection? How many wrecks do we have to have at that intersection before the state does something?” questioned Philbeck.
The commissioner said he plans on using his political position to advocate for changes along the road.
“That is a state-maintained road so the county cannot dictate for example that we put a light there. I do think however, I can use my influence as much as possible with their state officials to try my best to get a light there,” explained Philbeck.
A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation told WBTV Monday that they will be looking into the road complaints.
The petition can be found here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.