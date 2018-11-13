Threat of freezing rain, ice increasing as Winter Storm Watch takes effect

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the North Carolina mountains and foothills Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon. The threat of freezing rain and sleet is increasing. Ice accumulations may exceed ½” in some areas which would cause widespread power outages.
First Alert Days were declared for Wednesday and Thursday for more rain, cold temperatures and wintry weather.
Temperatures started out in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday morning, and for the most part, those were the high temperatures for the day. As for the morning and midday hours Wednesday, there was more of the same - overcast, damp and chilly conditions with readings in the mid to upper 40s coupled with periods of light rain and drizzle.
Later Wednesday, heavier rain developed again and will continue overnight and well into Thursday. As the rain picked up, the afternoon commute home was wet with heavier pockets of rain that knocked temperatures back into the lower 40s.
A Flash Flood Watch is out for the entire WBTV viewing area, which lines up well with our forecast of another 2 to 3 inches of rain before the rain tapers down Thursday afternoon.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains with a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern foothills. Both run through 1 p.m. Thursday. With the colder air expected there – upper 20s in the mountains, near 32° in the northern foothills - a set-up for sleet and freezing rain will develop – again, in the mountains - Wednesday night, lingering into Thursday morning.
For everyone east of the mountains, all the way to Charlotte, sleet may be observed at times during the morning hours, however, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing – barely – which should allow any light sleet to melt and minimize any hazardous road conditions.
Even with the rain expected to taper down Thursday afternoon, it will remain cold all day long with highs maybe barely getting back 40°.
Keep checking back as the forecast is still subject to change!
Here’s the good news: Friday and the weekend look good! The sun will return Friday and last through both days of the weekend with highs will in the upper 50s Friday and lower 60s both weekend days.
Here is a list of some of the areas that will be affected by the Winter Storm Watch:
- Watauga
- Ashe
- Alleghany
- Avery
- Caldwell Mountains
- Greater Burke
- Yancey
- Polk Mountains
- Burke Mountains
- Buncombe
The Winter Storm Watch is being caused by a deep low pressure system moving east from the plains states will send abundant moisture into the region atop a wedge of surface-based cold air Wednesday night.
This setup will be favorable for not only heavy precipitation, but also the development of freezing rain and sleet - especially over the central and northern Blue Ridge mountains and the adjacent foothills.
Heavy accumulations of freezing rain and sleet could lead to power outages and hazardous travel conditions. The rain will be predominately freezing rain, but it may mix with rain and sleet at times. Total ice accumulations from freezing rain may reach one-quarter inch, with isolated pockets possibly approaching one-half inch of ice along the immediate eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge mountains.
