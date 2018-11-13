Educators take some credit for election results

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators (CMAE) is taking some credit for mid-term election results. Erlene Lyde is the association’s president. Most of the candidates CMAE endorsed for state and county commissioner races won. A few state leader seats flipped to Democrats and the three Republican incumbents running for re-election for county commission lost.
"People keep saying it's a blue wave," CMAE President Erlene Lyde said. "I say it's an educator wave - cause we came out - we showed up - we worked for candidates."
Lyde believes voters listened to the teachers. The president said this time teachers were serious about getting out the vote. Teachers made sure they voted and did their part to inform people about the candidates they were supporting.
"They went out and worked for candidates," Lyde said. "They did some phone banking - some marching - social media posts and they did what we told people we would do - remember we vote in November."
Back in May, teachers marched in Raleigh looking for positive change in the classrooms. They promised they would hold leaders accountable and would not vote for people they thought were not friendly to education. Republican candidates did tell voters they gave teachers a good raise this year, but Lyde said it wasn't about teacher pay but more about students. North Carolina is currently 39th in the country when it comes to per pupil spending.
"Teachers don't just usually do something for themselves," Lyde said. "Their backs were against the wall because they were fighting for their children and fighting for the resources these kids need to have the schools they deserve."
Dr. Eric Heberlig is a Political Science Professor at UNC Charlotte. He believes teachers had an impact on the election. He says not only did teachers reach out to their family members and parents, but he believes the teachers’ message resonated with Independent and Suburban voters.
"If they feel like education is getting shortchanged," UNCC Professor Dr. Eric Heberlig said. "They swing with Democrats on that issue."
The Republican candidates we contacted wouldn't comment on the impact educators had on the election. But Republican political strategist Larry Shaheen did comment on the election results.
"The lies and the misinformation given by CMAE definitely influenced election results." Political Strategist Larry Shaheen said.
Lyde responded to that comment by saying voters did their homework and looked up individual candidate's record. Lyde hopes this election will teach politician's a lesson.
“This is saying we are going to take back our schools,” Lyde said. “Take back our communities and take back our state.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.