Early winter storm expected in Mountains and Foothills, preps underway

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - It doesn’t happen often in the foothills before Thanksgiving but forecasters are saying ice may be coming to the foothills on Thursday.
The mountains expect to get the brunt of it and are usually ready for it this time of year but not places like Lenoir and Morganton. Even so, DOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Josh Mashburn in Burke County says his crews will be ready.
“We will have people on standby.” Mashburn says a dry run was conducted just over a month ago to make sure everyone was familiar with the equipment and that all equipment was in good running order. He doesn’t expect major issues if the storm comes but will prepare for the worst, he says.
Several trucks are already loaded with winter weather materials and equipment. More will be set up if need be. Both the Burke and Caldwell county DOT yards have to be prepared to fight winter weather in mountains and foothills, since both counties have both.
Along Highway 321 near Blowing Rock, the Caldwell unit has a satellite yard with salt and sand. Burke County has a similar yard set up in Jonas Ridge. Mashburn says officials will be monitoring conditions and will make sure enough crews are ready to respond.
