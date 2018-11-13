Chinese premier says reforms, not stimulus, vital for growth

In the quarter that ended in September, China's economic growth slowed to 6.5 percent over a year earlier, down from the previous quarter's 6.7 percent. The deceleration reflects long-term efforts to guide the economy toward a more sustainable model of growth and away from excessive reliance on construction spending and exports. But the trade tensions with Washington are adding to the challenges for the communist leadership, with the two countries imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods.