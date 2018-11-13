Man who made hoax call in deadly ‘swatting’ pleads guilty

Barriss is accused of calling Wichita police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 2017, to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita address. Authorities say Barris researched the address Viner had given him for Gaskill and verified it was a home. When Gaskill noticed Barriss was following him on Twitter, he began communicating with Barriss through direct messages in which he also gave him that same old address and dared him to swat him.