Brodeur, O'Ree, Bettman lead inductees into Hockey HOF

While the NHL has seen incredible growth during Bettman's time at the helm, he's also overseen three lockouts, including one that wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, with another work stoppage looming as early as 2020. Olympic participation and how the league has dealt with concussions have been among some of the other issues where criticism has been directed his way. Like former NHL presidents Clarence Campbell and John Ziegler, Bettman was enshrined while still in the top job.