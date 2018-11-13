Authorities: Custody dispute played role in family's slaying

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks alongside a display of those arrested during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio, to discuss developments into the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Ohio two years ago,. A family of four was arrested Tuesday, the first break in a case that left a community reeling and surviving family members wondering if answers would ever come. Arrested were four members of the Wagner family, who lived near the scenes of the killing about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Columbus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP)