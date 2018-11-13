Assistant fire chief killed while assisting at accident to be laid to rest

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Memorial services will be held this weekend for an assistant fire chief killed last Wednesday while assisting at an accident scene.
Dennis Straight, 59, of Lancaster Co. was directing traffic at the on-ramp of Highway 5 from the northbound lane of 521 around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. Straight went to Springs Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“It is with deep regret that the announcement is made of the death of Charlotte Road/ Van Wyck Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Straight, who lost his life in the line of duty while working at a motor vehicle collision scene,” Lancaster County Fire Rescue said in a release.
SC Governor Henry McMaster ordered that flags on buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. McMaster requests that flags over buildings of political subdivisions be flown at half-staff as well. Lancaster County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.
Firefighters and family will honor Straight’s life Saturday. The memorial service will be held at the Second Baptist Church in Lancaster at 3 p.m.
Engine 501 plans to leave from the Lancaster Funeral Home at 1 p.m. and escort Straight to the Van Wyck Fire Department . The processional will proceed to Second Baptist Church, arriving at 2 p.m.
Straight served with the Charlotte Road/Van Wyck Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years.
