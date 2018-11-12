15-year-old raises nearly a ton of dog food for his birthday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For most teenagers, they ask for things like a video game or a toy for their birthday, but for Rylan Seay he asked for 1,000 pounds of dog food to donate to the Louisa Humane Society.
His birthday goal when he turned 15 was 1,000 pounds, but he has received almost 1,800 pounds of dog food for his birthday cause, and he’s still not done. Chewy.com will be making a donation as well.
Since 2014, Rylan has only asked for one thing on his birthdays - dog food.
Rylan said that he received “enough” gifts from his family and he would like to request dog and cat food donations at his party so that he can donate to pets in need.
In 2017, he donated more than 2,000 pounds of dog food to the Louisa Humane Society.
There was so much dog food that the Louisa Humane Society decided to share with other local organizations.
Rylan does this because of his kind nature and he simply loves animals.
“Rylan is a true inspiration not only to us but to everyone around him,” said his mother, Brandy Seay. "I do not know another 15-year-old that gives up his birthday presents in order to help feed needy pets. Rylan is a true hero in my book.”
His mother says as a parent, she couldn’t be more proud of her son and the reactions he is getting from the community.
“As a parent to hear someone say, ‘The world is a better place because of Rylan,’ is amazing!”
If you would like to make a donation, send contributions to Madison+Main, C/O: Rylan Seay, 101 E Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23219.
