Ski season opens, rain, cold, and more snow possible in Mountains this week

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - Freezing temperatures over the weekend allowed ski resorts to start making snow. Sugar Mountain made enough that officials there decided to open the slopes on Sunday.
By Monday, temperatures rose and rain started falling, threatening to wash out the snow. Dozens of skiers still went out on the slopes and reported good skiing, though wet.
Gunther Jochl, of Sugar Mountain Resort, says while the rain may may melt some of the snow, it won’t melt all. He expects enough will be left to freeze solid and form a base for more snow-making as temperatures dip below freezing again as early as Tuesday night. He believes conditions will further improve by the weekend with a good Thanksgiving Holiday ski week ahead.
Across the mountains, temperatures Monday hovered near 40 degrees. It made for a tough day in the Christmas tree farms. Work continued there, though, because shipments are scheduled to take Fraser firs across the country by the weekend.
