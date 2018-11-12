Pilot in critical condition after plane crashes in ocean near Springmaid Pier

By Jessica Cinardo | November 12, 2018 at 2:23 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 10:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Department is responding after a two-person plane crashed into the ocean near Springmaid Pier, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.

Only one person was inside the plane at the time of the crash, Evans said. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Chief Tom Gwyer said a good Samaritan pulled the pilot out of the plane and brought the person to shore.

A plane landed in the water Monday near Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Dave Crow via Facebook)
The pilot was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to Gwyer.

No word on why the plane went down.

