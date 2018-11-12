Man stabbed in the chest to death in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, NC (WBTV) - A man was stabbed to death in Mount Holly Sunday morning.
According to the Mount Holly Police Department, officers responded to 407 Louise Avenue in Mount Holly at approximately 8 a.m.
They responded in in reference to a man with a stab wound to the chest.
The man was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.
The victim has been identified as Isaac Geovanni Arawo Lorenzo, date of birth 06-14-88.
Upon further examination of the victim by the Medical Examiner’s office, it was determined that the victim had been shot once in the chest with a firearm. The victim did not appear to have any other wounds.
Monday, Giovanny’s aunt and uncle came to the apartment complex to search for answers.
“We have no idea, we don’t know what happened. I need information," said Juan Lorenzo, the victim’s uncle. “It is terrible. My heart it broken.”
According to the family, Giovanny had a child but most of his family is in Mexico.
Police were seen searching an area off of Beaty Road Monday afternoon which was very close to the homicide scene. However, police would not confirm if the search was related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343, or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.