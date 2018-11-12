Jon Davis named Conference USA Player of the Week

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte, N.C. — Charlotte senior guard Jon Davis was named Conference USA Player of the Week for his performances this past week. For the week, Davis averaged 29 points in the 49ers’ two games capped off by his game-winning three in the 49ers dramatic come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
This marks the fifth time in his career that he has earned a Conference USA weekly award and his third C-USA Player of the Week award (Jan. 23, 2017 and March 4, 2018). During the 2015-16 season, Davis was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week twice.
In the Oklahoma State game, Davis connected on the game-winning three-point basket when he banked in a contested three from the top of the key with under a second left. Davis scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half helping the 49ers overcome a 24-point deficit over the final fourteen minutes of the game. He also grabbed five boards and dished out three assists in the game. Against Chattanooga last Tuesday, he recorded his fourth career 30-point scoring game with 31 points.
For his career, Davis has scored 1,541 points which places him 13th on Charlotte’s all-time scoring list. He has dished out 447 career assists which places him seventh on the 49ers career assists list.
Davis and the rest of the Charlotte 49ers return to action this Friday, November 16 when they play James Madison in Halton Arena at 7:30 p.m.
