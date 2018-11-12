Jon Davis named Conference USA Player of the Week

In the Oklahoma State game, Davis connected on the game-winning three-point basket when he banked in a contested three from the top of the key with under a second left. Davis scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half helping the 49ers overcome a 24-point deficit over the final fourteen minutes of the game. He also grabbed five boards and dished out three assists in the game. Against Chattanooga last Tuesday, he recorded his fourth career 30-point scoring game with 31 points.