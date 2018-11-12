First Alert Days extended through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The relentless rain and chilly air that consumed us on Monday will carry over into Tuesday and Wednesday with persistent periods of light rain keeping the roads damp and slick. However, heavier rain is expected to develop again late Wednesday, Wednesday night, and well into Thursday.
But this time, colder air will be present and the stage appears to be set for Freezing Rain to develop in the mountains Thursday morning. For everyone east of the mountains all the way to Charlotte, sleet may be observed during the morning hours. However, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing – barely – which should allow any light sleet to melt and minimize any hazardous road conditions. See the accompanying simulated radar image for reference.
Keep checking back as this is a fluid situation and the forecast is still subject to change.
