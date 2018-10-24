Real-life Mario Kart: Tickets go on sale for Mario Kart-themed race in Ohio

Real-life Mario Kart: Tickets go on sale for Mario Kart-themed race in Ohio
By Claudia Seibert | October 24, 2018 at 3:55 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 5:58 AM

(WTOL) - Mario Kart has long been a favorite in the gaming world.

Now you have a chance to actually be a Mario, Luigi, Yoshi or Princess Peach at a Mario-themed race track in Cincinnati and Columbus.

A traveling go-kart race called the Mushroom Rally will come to the 2 cities early next year, according to the Dayton Daily News.

All you have to do is show up and you will be provided with a costume from the game and 30 minutes of racing time.

The Dayton Daily News reports that one winner from each city will be flown to Las Vegas to race for a grand prize.

Tickets to participate in the race are limited, so get yours now!

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.