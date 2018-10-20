Man arrested for shooting death at Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with the murder of a man was who killed in an east Charlotte apartment in October.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit have charged 19-year-old Everette Larry Campbell with the murder of 57-year-old Donald Myers.
The incident happened before on Oct. 19 on the 7100 block of Snow Lane, which is off of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot inside an apartment but did not give further details.
Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Campbell was arrested in Laurinburg, NC and charged with murder and possession of firearm by felon.
The extradition process has begun, but there is no current timetable on Campbell’s return to Mecklenburg County.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
