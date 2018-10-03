Strangers attack family, including 11-year-old girl, outside FL gas station

On Saturday, September 22, 2018, four victims (including a 11-year old girl) were attacked by defendants Brandon Clanton (DOB: 03/06/2000) and Julia Napiontek (DOB: 12/12/1999) when they were in the parking lot of the Circle K, located at 15877 East Highway 40 in Silver Springs. The victims told deputies that they did not previously know their attackers, and that there was not motive for the confrontation. During the altercation, Defendant Napiontek pulled the 11-year old girl out of the truck and battered her. Deputies pulled the survelliance footage from the store and easily identifed the assailants. At the conclusion of the investigation, Napiontek and Clanton were located, arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. Napiontek was charged with Battery and Aggravated Child Abuse, and Clanton was charged with Battery and Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. FLASHBACK: Clanton was actually out on bond at the time of this attack for a separate incident that occurred on August 23, 2018. During that incident, Clanton approached a 17-year old child (who he did not know) in a convenience store and violently struck him multiple times. The teenager needed seven stitches on his face because of the unprovoked attack. The teenager was just trying to get his Grandmother something to drink from the store when he was attacked by Clanton. Clanton was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse in that case.