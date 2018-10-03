Search warrant on N. Ellis St. in Salisbury turns up drugs, gun near daycare center

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - On Monday Salisbury Police, assisted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department SIU, Homeland Security and the ATF Taskforce, executed a search warrant at 1529 North Ellis Street due to an investigation into marijuana sales.
Officers seized 27.4 grams of marijuana and a 45 caliber High Point handgun.
Due to the items seized during the search warrant and also the evidence collected during the investigation, Leroy Quider was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, selling a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a daycare, misdemeanor drug possession, and maintaining a dwelling to sell controlled substance.
Quider was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $10,000.00 bond.
