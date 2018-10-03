Nursing students in Catawba’s classes of 2020 and 2019 recognized in white coat ceremony

Assistant Professor of Nursing Sandra Yamane, MS, MSN, AGNP-C, spoke at the ceremony, welcoming the students as they “begin the process of formation as a nurse.” She told them their coursework and clinicals were not only “about knowing and doing, but ultimately about becoming” a nurse. She encouraged the students to “develop your personal art of nursing” and reminded them that nurses are present “at the beginning, middle and end of life.” She also admonished the nursing students to “lead with your head and heart.”