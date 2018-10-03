Forever Family: Meet Iradessa

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Week after week I meet more adorable children and I can’t figure out how or why they aren’t part of a family. This week my jaw dropped when I met Iradessa, another irresistible little girl who would clearly bring love and joy into anyone’s home!
This sweet little girl's favorite activity each month is when she gets together with her siblings. But this wasn’t just any sibling get together this time around as she got to ride a train at the North Carolina Transportation Museum with her sister, her brother and you-know-who!
I got to talk to Iradessa about her dreams of finding her way into the arms of a loving family willing to take in all three of them. Please watch this short video and meet this cute little girl.
We hope they get to stay together. To learn more about adopting Iradessa along with her brother and her sister, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.