Windows shot out of 5 businesses, one home in Gaston County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Five businesses and one home had their windows shot out with a BB gun or soft air gun in Gaston County.
Badcock Furniture, Precision Tune, Freeman Stereo, and Killingworth all located on E. Franklin Boulevard had their windows shot out. Lidl in the 900 block of E. Hudson Boulevard and a home in the 1800 block of Union Road were also shot into.
Officials with Gaston County Police Department say no one was injured during the incidents and no one has been arrested.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.