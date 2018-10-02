Unusually warm fall weather continues

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The beat goes on as our unusually warm weather pattern continues. Look how many days we have been cooler-than-average since June:
- June: 2
- July: 6
- August: 3
- September: 0
- October: 0
September was the third warmest September in recorded history dating back to the late 1800s. Also interesting, of the top 14 warmest Septembers here in Charlotte, 12 of the top 14 all occurred prior to 1955, also dating back into the late 1800s. So this is quite unusual from any number of angles.
Looking forward, we still don’t expect to break this trend anytime soon as high pressure continues to dominate the southeastern US and effectively blocking any cold fronts from Canada from pushing into this part of the country.
Moisture associated with a weaker backdoor cold front sliding down the east coast will increase our cloud cover over the weekend and into early next week. Along with it, our chance of showers will also increase a bit, but we’re not expecting any washouts this weekend or into early next week.
But the combination of cloud cover and spotty rain will knock our temperatures back from near 90 later this week and into the low and mid 80s over the weekend and early next week.
Enjoy your Wednesday.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
