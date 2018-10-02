Two suspects accused of three robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two suspects were arrested in connection to multiple robberies throughout Charlotte on Sept. 10.
A release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says victims at SouthPark Mall were robbed at gunpoint. Another victim at a Domino’s located in the 3200 block of N. Sharon Amity Road says the suspects entered the restaurant.
A fourth victim stated the suspects attempted to rob their business at gunpoint in the 2900 block of South Boulevard.
During an investigation, officials say James Arden Alexander and Dedric Lamont McManus were identified as suspects in the robberies. They were both arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon,
The investigation is ongoing and officials ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
