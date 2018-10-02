Two NC quick pass customer service centers open in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina opened two customer service centers Tuesday ahead of the tolls lanes scheduled to open in the Charlotte area later in 2018.
The NC Quick Pass is the North Carolina Turnpike Authority’s toll collection program for the Triangle Expressway and Monroe Expressway.
Drivers can submit payment for the tolls through a prepaid transponder account or the postpaid Bill by Mail program where the registered owner of the vehicle will receive a bill in the mail for the cost of the toll.
Transponder accounts will allow tolls to be automatically deducted from a prepaid balance in addition to offering a 35 percent discount off of tolls in NC.
Drivers can open their transponder accounts now before the opening of the Monroe Expressway and I-77 Express Lanes by visiting one of the locations, visiting www.ncquickpass.com or calling 877-769-7277.
Monroe Customer Service Center
3034 Winston Avenue
Monroe, NC 28110
Charlotte Customer Service Center
8015 W. W.T. Harris Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28216
