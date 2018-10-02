Two arrested in connection to east Charlotte armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery in east Charlotte in September.
According to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department- the two suspects, later identified as Matao Kenly and Marquis Smith, entered the T-Mobile store in the 4400 block of E. Independence Boulevard shortly before 11:30 a.m. While inside, officials say the suspects forced two employees to the back of the store while brandishing weapons.
During the investigation CMPD received information that the suspects were sitting in a vehicle on Somersworth Drive, according to the release. Officers say they made contact with the two and located stolen merchandise belonging to T-Mobile in the vehicle.
Kenly and Smith were charged with two counts of 2nd degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.