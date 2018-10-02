Two arrested in connection to east Charlotte armed robbery

Matao Kenly (left) and Marquis Smith (right) were charged in connection to an armed robbery in east Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff | October 2, 2018 at 9:17 AM EST - Updated October 2 at 9:17 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery in east Charlotte in September.

According to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department- the two suspects, later identified as Matao Kenly and Marquis Smith, entered the T-Mobile store in the 4400 block of E. Independence Boulevard shortly before 11:30 a.m. While inside, officials say the suspects forced two employees to the back of the store while brandishing weapons.

During the investigation CMPD received information that the suspects were sitting in a vehicle on Somersworth Drive, according to the release. Officers say they made contact with the two and located stolen merchandise belonging to T-Mobile in the vehicle.

Kenly and Smith were charged with two counts of 2nd degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

