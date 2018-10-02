Punter Michael Palardy signs a contract extension with the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Even though Tuesday was an off day for the Carolina Panthers, they were busy locking up their punter for the next 3 years.
Michael Palardy signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team until 2021.
Palardy was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.
This season, Palardy’s net average per punt is 42.7 which is 8th best in the NFL.
He also has 8 punts inside the 20 yard line which is 7th best in the league.
Last season, he set a franchise record with a net average of 42.4. In 2017, he was 3rd in the NFL for the fewest touchbacks and put 25 punts inside the 20 yard line.
Palarday came out of the University of Tennessee in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He played for 7 different teams before winning the punting job here in Carolina back in 2017.
