Opening of apartment near UNCC delayed since start of school year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hundreds of UNC Charlotte students expected to move into new apartments called Haven 49 at the start of school, but after several delays, those apartments are still not ready.
Those students are still waiting, and some have been staying in hotels for weeks.
“They said guaranteed, it’ll be done, ready to move in August 31st,” student Kaitlin Anthony says.
Anthony thought she’d be living in luxury apartments just across from campus when she began class at her new school.
She got a message at the beginning of August that move-in would be delayed until August 31, the building not ready yet. It gave an option to stay with friends and get a $1,000 gift card, or the apartment would “provide a local hotel room”, and the tenant would get a $500 gift card.
Anthony was under the impression the apartment would foot the hotel bill.
“I thought they would provide it, because that’s what that said,” she says.
But after classes began, and after nine days of hotel living, Anthony went by the construction site, and wasn’t encouraged.
“No sheetrock on the walls, the electrical panels weren’t on,” she says. “I was like, there’s no way this is going to be done.”
So, she asked to get out of her lease, and asked for a refund. An email from a property manager said she’d get a check in 30 days, but another message later then said, that money was used for the hotel stay.
“They tell you you’re going to get a thousand dollars back that you deserve to get back, because you never agreed for it to be paid for a hotel or anything,” Anthony says. “And they just take your money and won’t talk to you anymore.”
Anthony is one of several in similar situations. A group has made a Facebook group to discuss their concerns, titled “Victims of Haven 49.”
On its website, the apartment now marks October 6 as a new move-in day.
WBTV put several messages out to Haven 49 Monday afternoon, but have not received a response. A reporter went by an office set up down the street from the site, where employees confirmed that those who stayed in the hotels would not be reimbursed.
