New Salisbury fire stations honors memory of fallen firefighters

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury broke ground on a new fire station on Tuesday, and while the station fills an important role for safety, it’s also fulfilling the role of making sure the community remembers the lives of two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Monroe and Isler Fire Station #6 will be built at 310 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
Among the dignitaries turning the dirt to break ground for the new fire station was the wife of Victor Isler and the mother of Justin Monroe.
Few in the community have forgotten the awful fire that destroyed Salisbury Millworks ten years ago and the sacrifice made by Monroe and Isler.
“My son was such a humble person,” said Lisa Monroe. “He would be amazed, so for these two families to be honored, it’s truly a blessing, we thank everybody.”
Lisa Monroe says her son had always wanted to be a firefighter…and he was considered a rising star.
“He loved it, he lived it, he breathed it, it was the most important thing in his life besides hunting and fishing.”
The ceremony on Tuesday was a way to honor those lives, and to assure their place in posterity. The new station will carry their names.
“The loss of Justin and Vic hurt their families and hurt the fire department family and hurt the community very deeply, they made such a sacrifice and the community responded in such a tremendous way,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell.
And the station is also unique in that it will house a training facility and be home to the Hazardous Materials Unit. It’s located near I-85, as well as several industrial facilities.
“Sometimes there are accidents and we’re able to get there quick to mitigate those,” Parnell added.
And for Justine Monroe’s mother, having her son’s name immortalized on a facility that will train future firefighters, is very fitting.
“The more that they learn each day, the equipped they are to fight fires, for their safety and for the citizens,” said Lisa Monroe.
Fire Station #6 will serve the entire city but have a primary fire response district of the incorporated areas south of the Mid-Carolina Airport.
The city purchased the property specifically for the fire station project in early 2017.
Firefighters and emergency medical technicians will staff Fire Station No. 6 on a 24-hour basis. The Fire Department’s training and safety officers also will be housed there.
A recent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) public safety grant will allow the department to add nine firefighters to its staff at the new fire station.
