New toll roads will be cheaper for NC Quick Pass holders

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A new NC Quick Pass building opened Tuesday and is promising to save drivers money on their toll road driving.
After the 6-month grace period, taking I-77 from Mooresville to uptown Charlotte round-trip during rush hour each weekday is projected to cost around $90 per week, so any additional savings can make a big difference.
The new NC quick pass center that opened today on WT Harris Blvd in Charlotte had signs outside saying they would save 35% on toll rates.
“I saw that this office was opening today and figured I would just come in and get it taken care of here,” said Clark Goodman.
Goodman is not happy about the additional costs being added to his daily commute, but wants to be prepared for it.
“Once you get a transponder since it cuts out all the other work that goes into sending a bill in the mail it is 35% less,” said Logen Hodges, public involvement representative for the NC Turnpike Authority.
The new toll roads will be billed based on time of day and how much traffic is on the road. Tolls for taking I-77 from Mooresville to uptown round-trip between 6:30 and 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. will be about $18 per day.
But the Turnpike Authority says that cost could be even higher without a Quick Pass transponder.
"For bill-by-mail drivers, your actual rate invoiced to you will be about 50% higher,” said Andy Lelewski, toll operations director for Turnpike Authority.
Lelewski explained that the signs on the road have rates posted for Quick Pass users. If you do not have Quick Pass, those rates will be billed to you at about double the posted price.
“This is new to the Charlotte area and we want everyone to know how they can pay for your tolls and how you can save money,” said Hodges.
There are three types of transponders to choose from, and you can buy them at the NC Quick Pass office or online. The most basic transponder costs $20 which is then credited to your toll account.
If you buy a Quick Pass online at this link, they will deliver it to your home. To purchase a transponder in person, you can visit the North Charlotte location at 8015 W. WT Harris Blvd or the Monroe location at 3034 Winston Ave.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.