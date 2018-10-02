Man says he was pepper sprayed, car set on fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man says he was sprayed with mace, robbed, and then had his car set on fire.
Michael Stubbs reported to deputies that on Saturday morning he had driven to the 17000 block of Stokes Ferry Road and parked his car “just to think.”
Stubbs was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber that belonged to his fiancé.
“I went to the spot by the river where I proposed just to reminisce and enjoy the quiet solitude,” Stubbs wrote in a crowd funding page.
Stubbs told deputies that he was “tired and not comfortable,” so he closed his eyes. Minutes later, Stubbs said, two men approached the car and pepper sprayed Stubbs in the face through the open window.
Stubbs said that he was pulled out of the car and rolled down hill towards the water.
While washing his eyes out he said he heard the voice of the two men with one saying that “this damn thing won’t start,” and the other replying “what are you doing?”
Stubbs then said that he heard the two men leave, and that the car he was driving was going up in flames.
Stubbs told deputies that his phone and other personal items, along with a full gas can that he had just filled up so that he could “mow the yard in the morning,” all burned.
Stubbs was able to walk some distance before finding someone to call 911.
Deputies said that Stubbs could provide no details or description of his attackers. The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the case.
Stubbs has now established a Go Fund Me page to raise $3000.
“Emotionally I am devastated,” Stubbs wrote. “I have a good job that is two hours from my home and I need a car. All of the money that I have worked so hard to get together is gone, I don't know if it was burned or stolen. My only sneakers and my work boots were in that car along with my impact and drill. I also had my birth certificate as well as my son's in there.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
