Man charged in domestic violence at Rowan County apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was charged in a domestic violence incident at a local apartment complex.
According to the report, deputies were called to the Grand Apartments off Julian Road on Saturday night.
A witness told deputies that there was a disturbance and that he thought he was seeing a man try to put someone in the trunk of a car.
When deputies arrived, they found Anthony Butcher and his wife in the parking lot.
One deputy said that Butcher had a gun and that he refused to comply with the deputy’s commands to drop the gun.
Butcher’s wife identified the gun as a Taurus .380 semi-automatic handgun.
One deputy then reported that he heard a gunshot and saw the flash from the handgun that Butcher was holding while standing on the sidewalk.
The deputy took cover beside a car, and Butcher’s wife was also kneeling beside another car.
Butcher then got inside an Infiniti and started to back up.
The deputy and at least one other law enforcement officer told Butcher to stop, and he eventually did comply.
Butcher was then apprehended by the deputy.
The Taurus handgun was found beneath the passenger seat of the car, according to the deputy.
According to the report, Butcher’s wife told officers that “nothing was wrong,” and that they were just “having an argument.”
Butcher was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a female.
Butcher was jailed under a 48-hour domestic violence hold and had a bond set of $50,000.
According to the report, Butcher thanked deputies for not shooting him, and then said, “I know I f---- up big time.”
