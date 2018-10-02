Jurors in Olsen rape trial request transcript of forensic digital expert

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Jurors in the Kevin Olsen rape trial resumed deliberations Tuesday morning.
Olsen is on trial for three counts of second degree rape and one count of sex offense.
A woman he was dating told police in February 2017 that Olsen, a former UNC Charlotte quarterback, beat her and then had sex with her. She testified that she was too scared to move or say anything.
Olsen’s defense attorneys say the sex was consensual.
The jury started Tuesday's deliberations around 9:32 a.m. About an hour later, they sent the judge a question. They wanted to see if they could get a transcript of the defense's digital forensic expert's testimony or have his testimony read back to them.
The defense called Clark Christopher Walton to the stand on Friday afternoon and he told the jury about phone records he reviewed that had text messages from the woman who says Olsen raped her. The jury heard about texts she sent and received days before and after the alleged attack.
After conferring with the defense attorneys, the prosecutors and the court reporter, Judge Karen Eady-Williams told jurors she’ll have transcripts of the expert’s testimony sent back to the jury room for them.
Because the court reporter needed time to get the transcripts ready, Judge Eady-Williams called an early lunch.
This isn’t the first note jurors sent the judge.
Shortly after they began deliberating Monday afternoon, jurors sent the judge a note asking for the jury instructions again.
Judge Eady-Williams called them back to court room and re-read instructions.
After approximately three hours of deliberating, jurors sent the judge another note saying they couldn’t come to a decision on all four charges and couldn’t come rapidly so they knew they needed more time. They requested to be sent home for the evening Monday shortly before 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.