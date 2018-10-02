Gaston County Sheriff’s Office sees spike in Project Lifesaver requests after search for Maddox Ritch

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - In the wake of a community-wide tragedy, more and more people are requesting to be a part of a potentially life-saving program used to find missing persons.
The program is known as Project Lifesaver and it is used by law enforcement agencies to find people who have a tendency to wander off or go missing.
The program allows for citizens to wear a transmitter strapped around their wrists. The transmitter emits a radio signal and law enforcement officers can use a receiver to pick up the signal from the transmitter and locate the people wearing the transmitter. Project Lifesaver has been used by the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office for close to 10 years according to Captain Phillip Maxwell with the sheriff’s office. Due to recent events, the sheriff’s office has seen a spike in requests from community members looking to join the program.
Maxwell said the search for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch made the program top of mind for many people.
“Especially for parents it’s a great piece of mind if you do have a child that tends to wander,” explained Maxwell.
The captain was one of hundreds of first responders involved in the search for Maddox last week. He thinks the child would have been found a lot sooner had he been a part of Project Lifesaver.
“I believe if he had been on the program that we would have found him in less than 30 minutes,” said Maxwell.
Captain Monica Becton, another member of the sheriff’s office, was also involved in the search for the little boy.
“It broke my heart,” said Becton. “It’s the first time in my career that I’ve done anything like searching for Maddox.”
Becton said the sheriff’s office has received 22 calls from people interested in signing up for Project Lifesaver since Maddox was reported missing. Unfortunately, the agency only has six more wristbands to give out to members of the public.
Becton said the program is funded through donations and fundraising efforts, so the sheriff’s office will need more money if they are going to accommodate everyone who wants to be a part of the program. It costs the agency an initial $300 to sign someone up for the program and get them a wristband. It costs the agency another $100 each year to repeatedly change out wristband batteries and maintain their equipment. Members of the public are not required to pay to be a part of Project Lifesaver in Gaston County.
27 deputies are certified to operate the equipment associated with the program.
If you would like to sign a loved one up for the program or donate to the program contact Captain Monica Becton at 704-869-6832 or Captain Phillip Maxwell at 704-869-6842. The deputies can also be reached via email at mbecton@gcps.org and pmaxwell@gcps.org.
