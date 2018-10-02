Gaston County Sheriff’s Office sees spike in Project Lifesaver requests after search for Maddox Ritch

Becton said the program is funded through donations and fundraising efforts, so the sheriff’s office will need more money if they are going to accommodate everyone who wants to be a part of the program. It costs the agency an initial $300 to sign someone up for the program and get them a wristband. It costs the agency another $100 each year to repeatedly change out wristband batteries and maintain their equipment. Members of the public are not required to pay to be a part of Project Lifesaver in Gaston County.