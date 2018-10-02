First of October brings mid to upper 80s temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The first week of October typically brings afternoon readings in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. That won’t be the case through at least the upcoming weekend! With high pressure firmly in control, mostly sunny skies will dominate for the rest of the work week with daybreak readings in the mid 60s and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
It’s entirely possible that we reach 90° around Charlotte on Friday and we’ll likely be really close on both Thursday and Saturday as well. The standing records for these three days are all in the upper 90s, so they’re likely to stand, but again, these forecast values are way above normal for this time of the year.
In the meantime, rain chances appear to remain very low, with the best chance for a stray shower over the mountain counties.
By the weekend, a back door cool front is expected to slide our way from the north, so our rain chances are forecast to come up into the 30-40 percent range, still far from likely.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
