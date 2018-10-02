FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center at Northeast Technical College

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WBTV) - For the next 30 days, residents of Chesterfield County who experienced damage to their properties from Hurricane Florence can visit FEMA’s disaster recovery center in Northeast Technical College.
Tuesday, FEMA soft-launched the DRC in Hampton Hall of the college on Highway 9 in Cheraw. A FEMA spokesperson says it will be open for the next 30 days. Monday through Friday it will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays it will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
FEMA declared Chesterfield County a disaster area following Hurricane Florence. Privately owned properties and public properties could qualify for financial aid through the federal government.
If your home or business was damaged during the storm, they advise you to visit the DRC, call 800- 621-3362, or visit www.fema.gov. You must register with FEMA to qualify for financial assistance.
They recommend you take pictures and make a list of the damages to your property.
