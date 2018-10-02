FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center at Northeast Technical College

Tuesday, FEMA soft-launched the DRC in Hampton Hall of the college on Highway 9 in Cheraw. A FEMA spokesperson says it will be open for the next 30 days. Monday through Friday it will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays it will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.