Deadline to register for election approaching for NC, SC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The deadline to register for the 2018 midterm elections is approaching for the Carolinas.
The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is Friday, October 12th at 5 p.m. Voters have 25 days prior to the date of an election to submit their applications to the Board of Elections.
Applications received after that date will not be accepted unless it was mailed and postmarked on or before the deadline.
Residents in South Carolina must have their voter registration applications postmarked by Tuesday, October 9th. Those wishing to register online have until Sunday, October 7th to submit their applications. Applications online must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m.
In-person applications at county voter registrations offices must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 5th.
