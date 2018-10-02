College employee considered a ‘Mom’ to thousands of students

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Jennifer Conway has worked at Central Piedmont Community College for 17 years.
In her time there, she’s "adopted" thousands of students she considers her family, even after graduation.
Her official job title is Student Life Coordinator, but her duties often go well beyond that role.
It’s a love that moves her to tears.
Recently, one case in particular made a mark on Conway that she won’t soon forget.
A former CPCC student recently transferred to UNC Chapel Hill. The young woman didn’t have family in the United States, so Conway stepped in to do something spectacular.
Check out the video to see a real “mom” in action.
