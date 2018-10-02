CMPD seeks public assistance locating man wanted for auto theft cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are reaching out to the public for any information that could help them find an individual wanted for several auto thefts around the city.
Todd O’Brien Houston, 30, has been identified by CMPD detectives as the person responsible for a number of recent vehicle thefts.
A $3,000 cash reward is being offered for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts that can lead to the serving of several warrants to Houston and his arrest.
Those with information are asked to immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
