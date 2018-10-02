Chesterfield County to begin spraying for mosquitos following Hurricane Florence

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Emergency Management officials say they fielded a number of calls from citizen complaining about the spike in mosquitos following Hurricane Florence.
“Immediately after the rains subsided we had larvae, you could see them in the puddles and things,” Chesterfield County Assistant Emergency Management Director Chad Arant said.
The county contracted Gregory Pest Solutions of Greenville, SC to treat the county for the increase in mosquitos. Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. the company will begin spraying the 600 miles of county roads, including city jurisdictions, with an ultra-low-volume product.
Arant says the company will attempt to cover 100 miles per night. If the weather cooperates, they should complete the project within 6 days. Spraying will happen between 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
According to Gregory Pest Solutions’ website, the Pee Dee Region is being treated with the ultra-low-volume product in an effort to treat the mosquito population, but protect larger organisms.
Anart says local beekeepers have been notified of the plans to spray.
“if someone was concerned about their animals—whether that be horses, cow, pigs or their bees you can call the 1-=800 number and they will try their best and let you know when they are in your specific area,” Anart said.
For any concerns regarding the chemical being used to treat the mosquitos in Chesterfield County, Emergency Management asks you to call Gregory Pest Solutions at 800-922-2596 or visit: https://smarterpestcontrol.com/blog/floodwaters-prompt-emergency-mosquito-treatment-across-south-carolina/
One case of West Nile virus was detected in a horse at the beginning of the summer, according to Anart. He says they have not detected the virus in the weeks following the storm.
