Burke County pair arrested on drug charges

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Burke County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested two individuals on Sept. 21 for charges related to possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Officers approached a suspicious vehicle with a fictitious tag parked in a lot at 7841 Old NC 10 and were met by Debra Kay Eastham. Officers searched the vehicle and seized methamphetamine as well as drug paraphenalia.
Ricky Lynn Bryan approached the vehicle during the search and officers identified a small, clear plastic bag in his hand that contained methamphetamine.
Bryan and Eastham were both arrested and each have been charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The next court date for both subjects is set for October 15, 2018
