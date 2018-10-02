Bear Alert issued for Blue Ridge Parkway

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Blue Ridge Parkway officials have issued a bear alert for the parkway and campgrounds after an increase in activity spotted along that highway.
There’s been no trouble because of the bears, but they are advising people to be on the lookout during the busy leaf season that is approaching. They are telling people not to approach bears or to feed them.
All campers and picnickers are reminded not to leave food unattended and to store food in bear-safe containers or locked in a vehicle.
If approached by a bear, they advise you to hold your ground and make noise. Running away could cause the bear to run after you.
In most cases, bears will turn away and run from you.
There have been some bear sightings along the parkway and near campgrounds. The activity is expected to continue well into the fall.
