Woman convicted in Catawba County car-shooting case

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Catawba County Superior Court found a Conover woman guilty of charges involving discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle as well as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Melissa Jo Rector, 37, was accused of these crimes after an altercation with a female victim at her residence in the early morning hours of May 12, 2017. The court determined that Rector had gotten into an argument with the victim at her home before the victim left with two acquaintances.
Authorities say that Rector proceeded to get into her own vehicle and follow the victim as they drove away. Surveillance footage at the scene show Rector carrying a firearm as she entered the car.
Rector was accused of coming upon the other vehicle while driving and of shooting into the car multiple times, striking an individual in the vehicle.
Investigators later found Rector’s car abandoned and spent shell casings in the vehicle. The weapon used in the shooting was located in close proximity to the car as well.
Rector has been sentenced to an active prison term of 3-5 years that will be served through the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
