Two injured during possible drive-by shooting in Albemarle

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting in Stanly County Sunday evening.
A release from the Albemarle Police Department stated Marcell JaQuan Watkins and Tristan Edward Crump both received gunshot wounds after shots were fired in the 1000 block of Lundix Street in Albemarle around 7:50 p.m.
Watkins was shot in the side and Crump was shot in the foot area, according to officials. They were both treated at the hospital for their injuries.
According to the release, 20 different people were interviewed between the crime scene and at the hospital, but were unable to locate a witness to the shooting.
The investigation is under investigation, but from the evidence it appears the shooting could have been a drive-by, officials say.
If anyone has information on the shooting please call police at 704-984-9500.
