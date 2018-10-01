Three displaced from house fire in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The American Red Cross is helping three people displaced in a house fire in Salisbury on Sunday night.
Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department responded just after 9:30 p.m. The fire was reported in the 1400 block of Longview Avenue in the Oakland Heights community.
Two cats were rescued, according to firefighters.
The investigation determined that the fire was an accident and was caused by cooking left unattended.
The kitchen had the most damage from the fire, though there was damage from smoke, heat and water throughout the house.
