Teen fashion designer selected to debut his collection during Fashion Week

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A few months ago, Parker Cummins was an unknown name in the world of fashion design. After Saturday’s debut at a Charlotte Fashion Week show, he’s established himself as an “emerging designer.”
This comes only 3 months after Cummins really started trying his hand at designing.
“I’ve always been interested in design,” Cummins said.
The 16-year-old Mooresville teen has been drawing and painting since he was old enough to hold a paintbrush.
Art is who he is, but for years, he’s tried to put it aside and “blend in” with his classmates and peers. Check out the video to see what he’s learned about life, over the process of just a few months.
It’s something we all need to remember.
